Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 26% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kern County has administered more than 500,273 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 10, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 4% from the previous week's tally of 479,972 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Kern County, 26% of people living in Kern County are fully vaccinated as of May 10. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,760,303 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.35% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of May 10 are Alpine County (58%), Marin County (57%), San Francisco County (50%), Contra Costa County (48%) and Mono County (47%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County as of May 10:

How many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

33% of people in Kern County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 294,760 people

26% of people in Kern County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 227,580 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

52% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 20,393,934 people

36% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 14,028,824 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.