Sewer, refuse fees to increase for city residents

Sewer and refuse fees are going up for homeowners and business owners in the city after the Taft City council approved a series of rate hikes last week.

The increases were recommended by a rate study conducted by city staff and HF&H Consultants LLC are designed to keep the sewer and refuse funds self-sufficient, according to city staff.

The increase will affect 2,257 properties in the city.

For single-family residences, fees will be $67.91 in fiscal year 2021-22, rising to $89.27 in 2024-25.

Fee for other residential properties will go up in a similar fashion in the first year.

•Single-Family Units: $67.91 per home per bi-monthly period or $407.46 per home per year.

•Multi-Family; Two-, Three-, And Four-Units: $50.65 per dwelling unit per bi-monthly period or

$303.90 per dwelling unit per year.

•Apartments: $50.08 per dwelling unit per bi-monthly period or $300.48 per dwelling unit per

year.

•Hotels And Motels: $31.28 per room per bi-monthly period or $187.68 per room per year.

There were few objections to the rate increases, City Clerk Yvette Mayfield told the council at the first reading of the opposed ordinance on April 20.

All city property owners were notified by mail in February and the city received only seven objections.