Fire leaves 8 homeless in Buttonwillow

Taft Midway Driller

Fire destroyed a large building in Buttonwillow on Sunday, leaving eight people homeless and killing a dog.

The Kern County Fire Department said the fire broke out in about 10:30 a.m. in the structure at 182 W Front St.

A reinforced structure response was initiated and it was upgraded to a second-alarm.

The fire was well established in the two-story building, which had apartments on the second floor and furniture storage on the first floor.

Initial reports said people were trapped on the second floor but everyone had escaped.

The fire was starting to spread to a nearby building and a box van parked in front.

Thirty-six Kern County firefighters worked for several hours to control the fire.

Two Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) cards were given to the victims, and the Red Cross is also assisting them.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.