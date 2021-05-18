Groves secures release of MCCF to city

Taft Midway Driller

SACRAMENTO – Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Tuesday that her request for the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to release an unoccupied facility back to the City of Taft has been approved.

In the late 1980’s, the state of California needed more bed space to house low level state inmates. Taft Modified Community Center (MCCF) opened in January 1991, beginning as a Return to Custody Facility contracted with CDCR to house 600 inmates.

Now with the CDCR population shift, the Taft Modified Community Correctional Facility is expected to close on May 31, 2021. Senator Grove has worked with the City of Taft and CDCR officials to release the building back to the City of Taft so they may repurpose the soon to be vacant building.

“I would like to thank the Governor and CDCR for working with us to release this facility back to the community, so the community can now use it for a purpose that benefits all of the residents of Taft,” said Senator Grove.

Taft City officials were notified by the CDCR of their plans to release the building back to the city, upon closure of the facility at the end of this month.

“This will allow the city to use the facility for the betterment of the community and the benefit of the people of the community,” said Taft Mayor, David Noerr. “Without Senator Grove’s efforts, it would have become a forgotten and stranded asset, becoming an eyesore that provided no benefit to the taxpayers on a city or state level.”