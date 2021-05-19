Wind advisory issued for Taft area

Taft Midway Driller

Taft and the rest of the southern San Joaquin Valley are under a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. Wednesdaythrough 8 p.m. Thursday.

West-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph are possible, especially on the west side of the valley. The winds could cause blowing dust and Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages could ocur, the NWS said