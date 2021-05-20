Power outage hits more than 900 in Taft

Taft Midway Driller

Power went out to a large section of Taft Thursday morning when a canopy was blown into power lines in South Taft.

The incident took place about 10 a.m. at Wood and Lierly.

Firefighters speculate a dust devil lifted the small canopy to the power lines along Wood Street, dropping a power line into a yard and starting a small grass fire.

There were no injuries.

PG&E said 985 customers lost power initially and full power was expected to be restored by 1:15 p.m.

Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies blocked traffic in the area.

Internet service was impacted, too. Spectrum sent an email to customers advising them of the internet outage and said service should be restored by about 1 p.m.