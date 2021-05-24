Fire damages two-story home on Lucard

Taft Midway Driller

Fire damaged a two-story home on the 700 block of Lucard Street Monday afternoon.

Several people were left homeless by the fire and the Red Cross was called in to assist.

The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. in the wood frame structure in the alley just off of Eighth Street.

No one was apparently at home when it broke out, according to firefighters.

The fire appears to be accidental and may have started near a hot water heater, firefighters said.

