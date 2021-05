Taft Police activity for May 19-20

Taft Police Department

7:03 Animal Control

Occurred on Second St. 2 905CS'. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:10 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St. 905C. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:39 Animal Control

Occurred on Irene St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

7:47 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Woodlawn Av. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:06 Possession Dangerous Drugs

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av/Pico St, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:09 Animal Control

Occurred on James Av. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

9:24 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:31 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Olive Av, South Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

9:43 Animal Control

Occurred at Fourth St/Calvin St.. Disposition: Completed.

9:44 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Ford City Park, Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:44 Animal Control

Occurred on A St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:10 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Cougar Ct/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:22 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.) N ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:34 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

2:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. (Hundred block.) S ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:05 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

2:33 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:32 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at La Salsa Fresh Grill on E. Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

5:14 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St, Ford City. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:22 Stalking

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Completed.

6:15 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:08 False Alarms

Occurred on Cypress Ln.. Disposition: Completed.

9:12 Animal Control

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

10:23 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:07 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Chamber Of Commerce, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:28 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Naylor Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:28 Theft under $50

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:55 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:02 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Wood St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:18 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.