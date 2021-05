Taft Midway Driller

Taft's traditional Memorial Day Service will return to West Side Cemetery on Monday.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

The tribute to American's servicemen and woman will be held at at 10 a.m. and include the traditional tributes from the FellowsAmerican Legion Post and a bagpiper.

The 2020 Memorial Day service was cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.