Covid-19 clinic at Taft Union High School today

Taft Midway Driller

The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kern Medical, The Taft Union High School, The Taft College Foundation and Westside Family Health and the County of Kern are announcing a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic on today for adults and students ages 12 and older.

The clinic will be held at Taft Union High School from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled by calling 661-525-5900. Walk-ups are also available.

All guests 12 years and older who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will receive complimentary tacos, shaved ice and can enjoy live music. Parental/Guardian consent will be needed for students under the age of 18.

Vaccines will be given out while supplies last. The collaboration asks people to please wear a mask and social distance while on site.

Second vaccination shots will be given on June 14 in the Taft High School Cafeteria.