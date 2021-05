Taft Midway Driller

A small earthquake hit between Taft and Bakersfield Thursday morning.

The 3.1-maginitude quake hit at 7:19 a.m. and the epicenter was northwst of the intersection of HIghway 43 and Panama Lane, according to the United States Geological service.

The quake occurred 12 miles beneath the earth's surface, the USGS said.