Fire destroys mobile home on Fillmore Street

By Doug Keeler dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

Taft Midway Driller

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Ford City Thursday afternoon, but firefighters haven't been able to contact the woman who lived there.

Kern County firefighters were dispatched to 620 Fillmore Street 3:20 p.m. and found the structure heavily involved in fire and threatening the house next door.

The were told no one has seen the resident exit the home and conducted a quick search.

The search and firefight were complicated by the large amount of items in the mobile home, firefighters said.

No victim was found, and firefighters said they were not able to contact the resident.

No cause for the fire or a damage estimate was immediately released but the mobile home was a total loss.