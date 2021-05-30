Sunday accident on Highway 33 claims one life

Taft Midway Driller

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 33 south of Taft Sunday afternoon.

Highway 33 is currently closed between Wood Street and Cadet Road and traffic is being rerouted on to Petroleum Club Road.

Details are still limited, but Taft Police, Hall Ambulance and Kern County firefighters responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident between Hovey Hills Road and Cadet Road just after 5 p.m.

The victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene.