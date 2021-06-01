Dogs rescued from South Taft fire

By Doug Keeler dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com

Taft Midway Driller

Two dogs were rescued from a burning South Taft home Sunday evening.

Firefighter carried the dogs out the front door of the smoke-filled house on the 400 block of Montview Avenue as other firefighters knocked down the fire in the rear of the structure.

The fire broke out about 7:40 p.m. and firefighters had the fire under control in a few minutes.

The residents of the house were not home when the fire broke out.