Update: Woman arrested after fatal rollover

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

A Pasadena woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident south of Taft Sunday evening.

Taft Police said Ana Patricia Garcia-Silva, 25, was driving under the influence when her 2007 Ford Mustang went off Highway 33 just north of Cadet Road and overturned, ejecting a passenger who died at the scene.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Gregoria Juarez Pachuca, 50, also of Pasadena.

Pachuca was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Taft Police.

Police said the car was southbound on Highway 33 when it drifted to the right, went off the road and overturned multiple times.

Garcia-Silva remained in custody Tuesday morning at the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility in Bakersfield.

She is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, drunk driving causing death or bodily injury and driving without a license.

Her bail is $111,500.

She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's website.