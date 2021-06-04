New grocery store opens in Taft

Taft Midway Driller

Taft's newest grocery store and newest member of the Taft Chamber of Commerce opened its doors on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and is holding a free grocery contest through the end of the month.

Store Manager Raymond Calderon cut the ribbon surrounded by employees, Chamber of Commerce and city officials, including Mayor Dave Noerr.

While the ribbon cutting was taking place at 7:30 a.m., customers were already lined up around the outside of the store awaiting the opening for business at 8 a.m.

Grocery Outlet, located at 877 Supply Row (next to Dollar General just off Tenth Street)offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items.

A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, the company has more than 375 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.

Construction of the Taft store started in late 2020, a year after a prior attempt to build it was halted by a threatened lawsuit.