Defendant pleads no contest to Albertsons robbery

Taft Midway Driller

A Taft man has pleaded no contest to an armed robbery charge in connection with an incident at Albertsons a month ago.

Jose Andres Regaladosuarez, 31, is being held on $25,000 bail in the Kern County Sheriff's Lerdo pretrial facility pending his sentencing on June 25.

Regaladosuarez entered a no contest plea to the second-degree robbery count and a second charge of brandishing a weapon was dismissed at a preliminary hearing on May 27..

He was arrested by Taft Police on April 22 in an alley several blocks south of Albertsons.

taft Police said the suspect was seen shoplifting at Albertsons. When he left the store, he was confronted by employees, police said, and pulled a knife.

He then fled to the 900 block of Center where he was arrested in the north alley, according to police.