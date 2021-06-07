New COVID-19 cases plummet in California

Mike Stucka

California reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,288 new cases. That's down 48.2% from the previous week's tally of 12,150 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 28.3% from the week before, with 100,804 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 6.24% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Los Angeles County reported about 3,900 backlogged cases on May 27, making the state's week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across California, cases fell in 46 counties, with the best declines in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Kern County reported 261 cases and nine deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 457 cases and nine deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 110,372 cases and 1,398 deaths.

California ranked 12th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 57.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 51.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 1,089,123 vaccine doses, including 504,906 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 1,213,460 vaccine doses, including 570,692 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 39,350,625 total doses.

In California, 310 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 314 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,795,515 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 63,557 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,362,535 people have tested positive and 597,628 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.