Taft Midway Driller

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident in the Lost Hills area.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday on Lost Hills Road just north of Highway 46.

According to the CHP website, a red sedan overturned and one person was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.