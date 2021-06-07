Medical problem may have caused fatal accident

Taft Midway Driller

A fatal traffic accident in Taft may have been triggered by a medical condition.

The California Highway patrol is investigating the accident, which was reported at about 1:45 p.m..

Officers said the victim was southbound on Lierly in a Hyundai Elantra when the car crashed into a fence in front of a house at Oak and Lierly.

Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the victim, identified only as a 42-year-old Taft man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said a possible medical condition is being investigated as the cause.