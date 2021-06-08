Highway 119 blocked in Old River by accident

Taft Midway Driller

Highway 119 is blocked in both directions by a collision in Old River, according to the California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire Departments.

Multiple CHP and KCFD units are responding to a crash between a semi hauling potatoes and a pickup at Highway 119 and Old River Road.

The crash was reported at 1:56 p.m. It is unknown how long it will take to get the roadway clear.

Information on injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as more information becomes available.