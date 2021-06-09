Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 31% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kern County has administered more than 576,714 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 7, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 3% from the previous week's tally of 562,423 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Kern County, 31% of people living in Kern County are fully vaccinated as of June 7. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,796,776 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.19% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of June 7 are Marin County (66%), San Francisco County (62%), Santa Clara County (60%), San Mateo County (59%) and Contra Costa County (58%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County as of June 7:

How many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

37% of people in Kern County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 329,926 people

31% of people in Kern County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 271,327 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

59% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 22,957,251 people

45% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 17,751,394 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.