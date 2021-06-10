Two killed in crash on Highway 119

Taft Midway Driller

Two men were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 119 in Dustin Acres early Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and officers at the scene said it's too early to tell exactly what happened.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The victims were the drivers of a pair of Nissan Sentras. The crash took place just after 4 a.m. about halfway between Sunridge Avenue and the Dustin Acres Road.

The highway was closed for about four hours and traffic was rerouted onto Tank Farm Road. It was reopened to traffic about 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as details become available.