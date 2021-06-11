CHP says 38-year-old man's car went into oncoming lane, causing double fatal crash

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor dkeeler@gannett.com @midwaydriller

The California Highway Patrol has issued a corrected updated news release on the traffic accident that killed two men in Dustin Acres on Thursday.

An earlier news release had incorrect driver information.

A corrected version was sent out abut 6 p.m. on Friday

According to the latest information from the CHP, a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on Highway 119 west of Sunridge Avenue in a 2014 Nissan and at unknown speed and a 29-year-old man was eastbound in a 2019 Nissan at the time of the accident/.

The CHP said the 38-year-old's car came into the eastbound lane and struck the second car.

"For an unknown reason, the driver of the 2014 Nissan allowed his vehicle to turn from its path of travel and crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the eastbound lane of SR-119," the CHP said in the corrected news release. "The 2014 Nissan traveled directly into the 2019 Nissan's path of travel. Both vehicles collided head on in the eastbound lane of SR-119."

Both drivers died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the accident, the CHP said.