Corner ID's victim of Old River Road accident

Taft Midway Driller

The victim of a fatal crash on Highway 119 in Old River last week was a Southern California woman.

The Kern County Coroner identified her as Amy Ondine Alteneder, 54, of Rancho Palos Verdes.

Alteneder was northbound on Old River Road on June 8 just before 2 p.m. when her vehicle pulled into the path of a semi truck traveling eastbound on the highway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger suffered minor injuries and the truck driver was not injured.