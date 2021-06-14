Corner ID's victim of Old River Road accident
The victim of a fatal crash on Highway 119 in Old River last week was a Southern California woman.
The Kern County Coroner identified her as Amy Ondine Alteneder, 54, of Rancho Palos Verdes.
Alteneder was northbound on Old River Road on June 8 just before 2 p.m. when her vehicle pulled into the path of a semi truck traveling eastbound on the highway.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger suffered minor injuries and the truck driver was not injured.