Arvin man sentenced to 30 days for Bank hit-and-run

The driver of a car that crashed into the side of The Bank on May 1 has accepted a plea deal that included a 30-day jail sentence.

Robert Vasquez, 22, of Arvin, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI charges and counts of hit-and-run, carrying a concealed weapon and driving without proof of insurance were dismissed in a Kern County Superior Court hearing on June 1.

Vasquez was given credit for one day time served, according to court records.

He was also fined $1883 dollars and placed on three years probation.

Vasquez was arrested by Taft Police about 40 minutes after the accident, which caused significant damage to the west side of The Bank.