COVID-19 cases fall in California

California reported 6,148 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.2% from the previous week . Then, 6,353 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

California ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 1.5% from the week before, with 99,382 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 6.19% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many communities did not report data in a timely manner around Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across California, cases fell in 29 counties, with the best declines in Los Angeles, Solano and Orange counties.

Kern County reported 232 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 261 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 110,604 cases and 1,400 deaths.

California ranked 12th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 58.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 52.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 1,051,517 vaccine doses, including 380,640 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 1,089,123 vaccine doses, including 504,906 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 40,402,142 total doses.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Modoc, Lassen and Amador counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 1,009 cases; Sacramento County, with 485 cases; and San Diego County, with 461. Weekly case counts rose in 25 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Riverside, San Mateo and Placer counties.

In California, 155 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 231 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,801,728 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 63,193 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,461,982 people have tested positive and 599,769 people have died.

