Temps to reach 110 by Friday

Taft Midway Driller

A "dangerous" early-summer heatwave is expected to move over the area later this week, bringing afternoon high temperatures of up to 110 to the Taft area by Friday and has already triggered an excessive heat watch from the National Weather Service.

The heat watch will be in effect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Highs for the Taft area are currently expected to be near 107 on Thursday, 110 on Friday and 109 on Saturday.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities" the NWS said.

The weather is already affecting areas to the south of Taft.

A red flag warning for extreme high fire danger is in effect for the mountains and foothills of Santa Barbara County and some areas, including Gaviota and part of Santa Barbara, have been warned their power could be cut off by Southern California Edison pubic safely power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday as strong Sundowner winds, heat and humidity combine for a very high fire danger.