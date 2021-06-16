Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 32% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kern County has administered more than 593,024 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 14, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 580,031 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Kern County, 32% of people living in Kern County are fully vaccinated as of June 14. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,803,094 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.17% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of June 14 are Marin County (68%), San Francisco County (64%), Santa Clara County (62%), San Mateo County (62%) and Contra Costa County (60%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County as of June 14:

How many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

38% of people in Kern County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 336,175 people

32% of people in Kern County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 281,830 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

60% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 23,325,861 people

47% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 18,416,581 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.