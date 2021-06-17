Excessive heat warning for 110 temps

Taft Midway Driller

An excessive heat warning went into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and cooling centers will be open during the hottest part of the day as extremely hot temperatures settle over the area.

Thursday's high in Taft is expected to be near 107, then increasing to 110 on Friday and 109 on Saturday.

The excessive heat warning is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

By Sunday the afternoon high will drop a bit to 106 and then the high is expected to cool to the 90s by Tuesday.

The extreme heat has forced the Taft Chamber of Commerce to reschedule its Fund the Fireworks drive on Friday to 7:30 a.m to 9:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be collecting donations at Fourth and Kern to pay for the July 4 fireworks show.

Cooling centers in Maricopa at Gusher Hall, 271 California St., and in Taft at the Veterans Building at Cedar and Taylor will be opened from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Water and snacks will no longer be provided, so visitors using the Cooling Centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.

People using the cooling centers will also be required to use masks and social distance.