Missing man rescued south of 25 Hill

A Kern County Sheriff's helicopter located a missing 88-year-old man who had been stranded in a remote area south of Taft in extreme heat.

On Friday at 12:15 p.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a call of the missing man who was last seen on June 17 in the 25 Hill area, south of Taft.

Deputies from the Taft Substation responded to the area, but due to the rugged terrain, they could not access much of the area, the KCSAO said

TheSheriff’s air unit (Air2) was requested to respond to search the area.

Air2 conducted a search of the area and at 2p.m., located the missing man and his vehicle stuck in the bottom of a ravine several miles south of 25 Hill Road.

Due to the remoteness of the area, the helicopter crew landed and made contact with the missing person. He was dehydrated, but in good condition, the KCSO said.

Due to the extreme temperatures, the Air2 crew loaded the missing person into the helicopter and the pilot flew him to a waiting ambulance while the tactical flight officer stayed behind. After dropping the man off with medical aid, the pilot returned and picked up the flight officer The man was evaluated by medical aid and then reunited with family members.