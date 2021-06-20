Heatwave finally about to end

Taft Midway Driller

The heatwave is about to come to an end after, but first there's going to be one more very hot day.

The National Weather Service said Sunday morning that temperatures are running about three degrees cooler than Saturday and is predicting a high of 108 for Taft Sunday afternoon.

That's hot, but not nearly as hot as the 113-degree high temperatures Taft residents have had to deal with Friday and Saturday.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday and cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa and gong to be opened from 1 p.m to 8 p.m

By tomorrow, the high should dip to 103.

Further cooling is expected through most of the week and highs should be only in the mid 90s by Wednesday.

But triple-digit heat could return by the weekend, the NWS said.