Brush fire burns 50 acres in Temblors south of Taft

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

A wind-driven brush fire blackened about 50 acres of grass and brush in the Temblor Foothills south of 25 Hill Sunday night.

The fire was reported at 7:27 p.m. south of Chevron entrance 15B in the foothills.

Strong winds were spreading the fire rapidly and pushing it to the east.

Numerous Kern County Fire engines, patrols, hand crews and a water-dropping helicopter battled the blaze.

It was finally contained at 1:50 a.m. and firefighters remained on scene overnight.

An hour after the larger fire started, a second fire broke out on 25 Hill Road just south of F Street.