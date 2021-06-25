TSCD employees get $1200 bonus

By Doug Keeler Midway Driller Editor dkeeler@taftmidwaydriller.com @midwaydriller

The Taft City School District is giving its employees a bonus for all the extra work was done during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TCSD Board approved a $1,200 stipend for all district employees at its regular meeting on June 23.

The resolution for the stipend said the funding is for the efforts made to facilitate from distance learning only to dual learning with students attending in-person classes part-time and distance learning part time.

The stipend will be prorated for part-time employees.

"We want make sure that we as a board recognize all the efforts you made to educate our students," Board President Greg Mudge said.

In other business, the board heard a proposal see if it can take advantage of current low interest rates to refinance outstanding bond debt to save as much as $440,000 on bond repayments by the time the debt is retired in 2042.

However, the consultant from Isom Advisors and Urban Futures, Inc., told the board, its not a sure thang at this point, but the board is planning a special meeting in July to act on the proposal.

The board also heard that enrollment for the district is down by 47 students over the same time last year and total enrollment for the end of the school year is 3,354.