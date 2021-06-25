A week of triple digit heat ahead for Taft area

Taft Midway Driller

There's another heat wave coming.

It may not be as severe as the last one but it it could last a lot longer.

The next heatwave will run for a week at least, but the tempuratures are expected to stay under 110 in the Taft area after two days of 113 and another of 112 last weekend

The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued an excessive heat watch for the entire area and and said Sunday will be the hottest day.

Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

The Maricopa center is located at Gusher Hall and the Taft center is located in the Veterans Building.

After several days of highs in the 90s, triple digits will return on Saturday with an expected high of 102, followed by 108 on Sunday and 106 on Monday.

Temperates will cool slightly through the week but high are expected to remain above 100 for the next week.

The seasonal monsoon flow could impact the area by midweek with clouds, increased humidity and even a chance of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is currently predicting a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday,