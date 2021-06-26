One killed in crash east of Maricopa

Taft Midway Driller

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a traffic accident east of Maricopa Saturday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol website, a vehicle overturned multiple times in the westbound lanes of Highway 166 east of Basic School Road about 2:30 p.m..

The CHP website said there were two people in the car. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries'

Highway 166 was still closed at 4 p.m. and it is unknown when it will reopen.