CHP investigates overnight fatals

Taft Midway Driller

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal accidents in western Kern County that occurred overnight.

The first took place on Highway 33 at Lokern Road just after midnight.

According to the CHP website, a semi truck and a sedan collided, killing at least one person. No further information was immediately available.

The second crash took place about 3:30 a.m. on Highway 46 between Brown Material Road and Lost Hills.

The accident was being investigated as a hit-and-run, the CHP said. Highway 46 was closed immediately after the accident and didn't reopen until 6:45 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Saturday afternoon, an unidentified driver was killed in a rollover on Highway 166 east of Basic School Road.