Two critically hurt in rollover west of New Cuyama

Taft Midway Driller

Two people suffered major injuries and had to be extricated after a rollover accident west of New Cuyama early Sunday morning.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said three people were in the vehicle when it overturned off 7300 block of Highway 166 about 5:20 a.m.

Two of the patients were critically injured and a third suffered minor injuries, Bertucelli said.

The victims were pinned in the wreckage and were freed after extended extrication

One of the critical patients was flown by CalSTAR to an area hospital and the other two were taken by ground ambulance.