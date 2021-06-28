Update: Taft man killed in Highway 166 accident

Taft Midway Driller

The Kern County Coroner said a Taft man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 166 east of Basic School Road on Saturday.

Francisco Luis Romero, 24, was the driver of a car that overturned about 2:30 pm., the coroner said in a news release.

Romero died at the scene, the coroner said.

A passenger suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.