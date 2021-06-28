Update: Taft man, 22, killed in Highway 33-Lokern Road crash

Taft Midway Driller

A Taft man was killed when his PT Cruiser was struck by a semi-truck at Lokern and Highway 33 early Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old Taft man was westbound and stopped at the intersection with Highway 33 with a semi-truck driven by Alan G. Saldana, 32, of Bakersfield, traveling north on the highway.

According to the CHP, preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the PT Cruiser turned left into the path of the Kenworth semi-truck and was struck on the left side.

The accident was reported at 12:13 a.m.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Saldana was not injured.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident, the CHP said.