KCSO investigating apparent homicide

The Kern County Sheriff is investigating and apparent homicide in the Lost Hills area.

On Sunday about 4:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an orchard in the area of Lerdo Highway and Lost Hills Road for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies located an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.