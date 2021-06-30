Defendant gets 1 year for Albertsons robbery attempt

Taft Midway Driller

A Taft man was sentenced to a year in jail for an unsuccessful robbery.

Jose Andres Regaladosuarez was arrested by Taft Police in April after Albertsons store employees told officers he pulled a knife on hm after they attempted to confront him about shoplifting.

Police said Regaladosuarez, 31, fled the store and was found a short time later in an alley in the 900 block of Center. Officers said they found a knife and stolen items when they searched him.

He pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree robbery on May 27 and was sentenced last week.