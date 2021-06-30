Kern County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 34% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Kern County has administered more than 619,133 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 28, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.55% from the previous week's tally of 609,699 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Kern County, 34% of people living in Kern County are fully vaccinated as of June 28. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

California reported 3,817,372 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.20% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in California as of June 28 are Marin County (71%), San Francisco County (67%), Santa Clara County (65%), San Mateo County (65%) and Alameda County (63%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Kern County as of June 28:

How many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

39% of people in Kern County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 347,966 people

34% of people in Kern County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 296,977 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in California have been vaccinated so far?

62% of people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 24,135,285 people

50% of people in California are fully vaccinated, for a total of 19,580,481 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.