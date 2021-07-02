Another heatwave looming on the horizon

Taft Midway Driller

Its going to be hot this Fourth of July weekend, but nothing out of the ordinary.

So you better enjoy it while you can, because the National Weather Service says we could be in for a major heatwave next weekend with high temperatures soaring above 110.

The NWS tweeted Friday morning that forecast models are indicating the heat on July 10-12 could be the hottest we've seen in 15 years.

Forecast models indicate temperatures in the southern San Joaquin Valley could rise to 112-113 range and up to 115 in the Ridgecrest area.

The weather service said the heat could rival a 2006 hot spell that damaged agricultural crops and resulted in heat-related deaths of dairy cows and poultry.