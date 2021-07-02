Update: Two critically hurt in crash at Highway 166 and Tepusquet Road

Taft MIdway Driller

Two people were critically injured and a third suffered less severe injuries in a collision on Highway 166 Friday morning, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported.

Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said on of the critically injured patients was flown by air to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara and the other two were taken by ground ambulance to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Bertucalli said "heavy extrication" was needed to free the victims from the wrecked vehicles.

The crash was reported at 8:59 a.m. on Highway 166 at Tepusquet Road.