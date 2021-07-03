Big July 4 celebration at Franklin Field

Taft Midway Driller

Its going to be an evening of family fun and fireworks on the Fourth at Franklin Field.

The Taft Chamber of Commerce just finished a successful fundraising effort and with the help of a $5,000 donation from the city of Taft, raised enough money to fund another fireworks show.

"We did it! The community of Taft has met its goal of $20,000 to bring a fireworks show to our community!, Chamber Executive Director Kathy Orrin said "And the goal was met through many donations, both large and small. Thank you, citizens of Taft for bringing the fireworks to our town . . . again . . . when so many communities have given up the dream of fireworks, in person, for the Fourth of July.

Event organizers have an evening of fun planned at the softball complex and park.The Sunday-Funday festivities will begin at 4 p.m.near the parking lot for Franklin Field.

Orrin said there will be Bounce Houses from Amazing Bounce, a Kiddie Train for smaller children to ride, and Icy drinks and offerings from two vendors, KONA ICE and SNOWIE SHAVED ICE.

"During this time, we will be treated to the sounds of local DJ Corey Beilby (HYPE Productions Mobile DJ)," Orrin added.

Then, at 7 p.m. the Taft Brass Band will begin entertaining guests inside Franklin Field, in the shade near the Bounce Houses.

People who are coming to the fireworks are encouraged to come a bit early for some memorable music and a great show.

The audience for this concert will need to bring their own chairs.

The chamber will also be issuing VIP passes.

VIP guests will be able to view the fireworks from a vantage point that is a bit closer to the action.

VIPs are those donors, whether private or corporate, who have given significant donations to Fund the Fireworks. VIP’s will be given bracelet passes and will enter their viewing area from Bob Hampton Road through a gate marked “VIP”, (the gate with the big baseball near it), through Volunteer Field and into the VIP area. VIP’s must bring their own chairs!!

VIP’s should plan to arrive around the time the Taft Brass Band is finishing their show, 8:45 p.m. In the VIP area, our major donors will be treated to the music of the Taft Concert Band, under the direction of Amanda Posey. These seasoned local musicians have been reunited to bring a live, musical backdrop to the fireworks show, as it is happening!

Fourth of July Fireworks in Taft will begin around 9 p.m., at the Franklin Field complex, Bob Hampton Road (formerly Cedar Street). The entrances to Bob Hampton Road and Ash Streets off Highway 119 will be blocked for safety, but people can exit 119 onto Airport Road (east), proceed to Bob Hampton Road, making a left onto Bob Hampton Road, then traveling past West Side Cemetery to get to the Franklin Field complex.

