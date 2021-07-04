Major injury reported in crash on Grocer Grade

Taft Midway Driller

One person suffered major injuries in a vehicle accident on Grocer Grade Sunday afternoon.

The victim was flown to Kern Medical, according to the California Highway Patrol's web site.

The accident happened on Highway 166 near Soda Lake Road about 1 p.m. and involved a vehicle that rolled off the road and down into a ditch, according to the CHP.

The highway was reported open again about 2 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for more information as it becomes available..