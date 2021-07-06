Bakersfield Republican Assembly meets Thursday

Taft Midway Driller

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer will be the headline speaker at The Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly (GBRA) meeting on July 8 at Salty’s BBQ Banquet Room at 6702 Schirra Ct.

Also,scheduled to speak will be CA-21st District US Representative candidate Chris Mathys

Dinner will begin at 6:00pm and the meeting begins at 7pm. If one wishes to purchase dinner the cost is $20.

The GBRA is a new conservative grass roots organization chartered under the flagship California Republican Assembly (CRA).

•The 40th President of the United States Ronald Reagan referred the CRA as “the conscience of the Republican Party.”

•The GBRA became an official charter of the CRA in late April. The group meets the second Thursday evening of each month from 7-9 and has had meetings at various businesses in Bakersfield.

•Previous guest speakers have included Taft Mayor Dave Noerr, California Political Review editor Steve Frank, Jody Jones an invited guest of President Trump to the 2020 State of the Union address and CSUB Campus Coordinator of Turning Point USA Payton Lefevre.

•The top priority of the GBRA is implementing and developing a Precinct Leader (captain/committeeman) Program in Bakersfield and Kern County. Kern County has not had a Republican precinct program in decades.

•The Precinct Leader program will help strengthen and unify the conservative voting base on the local level.

•Precinct Leaders are being accepted now. One can also become a block leader or street leader. Early in its developmental stages, we already have over 10% of the Bakersfield precincts with leaders.

For more information about this meeting and the Greater Bakersfield Republican Assembly please contact GBRA charter president Vince Maiocco at vhmaiocco@gmail.com or (661) 703-5984