Drivers escape injury in crash on Highway 33

Taft Midway Driller

Both drivers escaped serious injury when a tanker truck and sedan collided at Highway 33 and Wood Street Wednesday morning.

Taft Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said the car was northbound on Highway 33 preparing to stop for a left turn onto Wood Street when a truck following her was unable to stop and struck the rear of the car.

The woman driving the car was trapped briefly in the wrecked vehicle but was freed by Kern County firefighters.