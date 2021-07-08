Cooling centers in Taft, Maricopa to open

Taft Midway Driller

Cooling centers throughout Kern County will be open through the weekend and into next week to help people stay cool in the 110-degree plus heat.

Cooing centers are located in Taft, at the Veterans Building at Cedar and Taylor Street and in Maricopa at Gusher Hall on California Street.

Both are open today and Friday and expected to be open through next Tuesday at least.

They are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors will be required to wear a face cover and visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center. People must practice physical distancing at all times and keep at least 6’ away from one another.

People should also bring their own water and snacks and reading material or games to pass the time.